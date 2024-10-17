NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $262.95 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

