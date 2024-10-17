NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $178.28 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

