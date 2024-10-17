Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.