NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,373,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,549 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,478 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 988,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 169,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

