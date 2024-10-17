NBC Securities Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,647,000 after buying an additional 499,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 87.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $10,141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

HLI opened at $171.50 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

