NBC Securities Inc. Sells 665 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

