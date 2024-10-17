NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,655 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,204,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.