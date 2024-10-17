NBC Securities Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $12,659,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Belden by 1,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Belden by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 244,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,020,715. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BDC opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $123.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Belden

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.