iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $134.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

