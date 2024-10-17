NBC Securities Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,806,000 after acquiring an additional 138,238 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
PAVE opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
