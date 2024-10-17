NBC Securities Inc. Buys 357 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

AMLP opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

