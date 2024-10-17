NBC Securities Inc. Has $963,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

