Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

Dover stock opened at $192.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

