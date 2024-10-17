Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

About PPL



PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

