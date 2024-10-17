Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

