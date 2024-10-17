Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $242,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after buying an additional 2,531,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Huntsman by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 383.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,523,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.01.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
