Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $186,691,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,747.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,747.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.