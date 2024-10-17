Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

