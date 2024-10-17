Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,943,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,784,000 after acquiring an additional 703,620 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 980,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

