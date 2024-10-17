Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.