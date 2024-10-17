Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after acquiring an additional 148,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

