3,520 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $218,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 150,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

