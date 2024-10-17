ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

CSX Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

