ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $25,254,826.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,356 shares of company stock worth $79,180,338. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

