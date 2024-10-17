Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2,177.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

BLBD opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

