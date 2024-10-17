ORG Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

