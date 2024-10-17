Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,506,778. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at $480,506,778. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,669,140. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $275.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

