Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 357,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 333,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSAT opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,431.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

