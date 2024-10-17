Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Medpace by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Medpace Trading Down 1.9 %

Medpace stock opened at $346.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.08. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

