Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 98 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $233.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.14 and its 200 day moving average is $231.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.87.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

