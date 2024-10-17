Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in State Street by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.