Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 2,119 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $2,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 563.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

