Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 447.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Celanese Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

