Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,450,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,912,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

