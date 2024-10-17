Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,346,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

