Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

