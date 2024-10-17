Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Price Performance
SLB opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.
View Our Latest Research Report on SLB
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.