Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

