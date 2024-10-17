Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

