Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Centene Stock Up 1.2 %
CNC opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.
About Centene
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
