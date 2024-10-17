Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $529.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

