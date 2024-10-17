CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 911,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $333.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.29. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $339.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

