Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $188.41 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

