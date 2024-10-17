Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 4.49.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

