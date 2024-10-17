Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 750 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

BK opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

