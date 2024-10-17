Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $73,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 755,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,466.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $73,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 755,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,466.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,204 shares of company stock valued at $764,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

