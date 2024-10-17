Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 73.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

NYSE:MSI opened at $476.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $477.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.39 and a 200-day moving average of $395.24.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

