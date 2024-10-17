Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 30 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $470.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

