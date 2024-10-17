CX Institutional Has $675,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

