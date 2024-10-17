CX Institutional Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,042 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVN opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.